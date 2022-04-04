Prime Video Takes U.S. Rights To Jennifer Lopez Lionsgate Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

The Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel Lionsgate romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding is heading straight to streaming as Prime Video has snatched up all U.S. rights for the pic from Lionsgate. No release date has been set on the streamer, but similar to other Prime Video features, it’s expected that Shotgun Wedding will also receive a day-and-date limited theatrical release.

Prime Video previously acquired international streaming rights for the Jason Moore-directed action-comedy in several key territories, where the movie will still receive a theatrical release.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, everyone’s lives become suddenly in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. The pic also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Lenny Kravitz. Shotgun Wedding was written by Mark Hammer and produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Alex Young.

“Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”

Shotgun Wedding previously had a theatrical release date of July 1, which is where Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru is also dated, in addition to Bleecker Street’s Mr. Malcolm’s List. I hear that Amazon made an offer that was too good for Lionsgate to refuse. The distributor has profited off of selling off previous theatrical titles to streamers, i.e. the Sarah Paulson thriller Run to Hulu.

Lopez’s previous romantic comedy, Marry Me, received a day-and-date theatrical release with Comcast’s Peacock over Valentine’s Day weekend. The movie grossed $22.4 million at the domestic box office, and $49.1 million worldwide Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts announced at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in early March that Marry Me was the most streamed movie on Peacock. We’ve heard from industry sources that 6 million-plus accounts watched Marry Me.

Amazon has acquired rival studio fare during the pandemic and turned them into events on Prime Video, i.e., Paramount’s Coming 2 America, which is the streamer’s most watched movie ever; Paramount/Skydance’s The Tomorrow War and Without Remorse; Sony’s Cinderella; and Universal’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.