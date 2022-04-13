Jennnifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ To Open Tribeca Festival

The Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime will open the 2022 edition of the Tribeca Festival unspooling in NYC June 8-19.

The Netflix doc by director and Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career “continuing to entertain, empower, and inspire,” Tribeca announced. It will host the film’s premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan not far from Lopez’ beloved Bronx before it debuts on Netflix on June 14.

As per Tribeca, Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to blowout 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira, to the recent Presidential inauguration. Lopez, 52, lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up. To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” said Micheli, whose Corona got an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary short in 2008.

Tribeca was virtual in a Covid-shuttered 2020 but last summer’s live event, occurring in a upbeat pocket of time before the Omicron variant hit, was the first in-person gathering many in the industry and the city had experienced since the start of the pandemic.

Tribeca Festival 2022 will bring together diverse audiences via a curated lineup of events and experiences including film premieres, live concerts, performances, talks, and demos across NYC at venues from the Beacon Theater, the United Palace, Pier 57, Spring Studios, BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center and SVA Theatre to the Village East by Angelika, Cinépolis Chelsea, Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place and Battery Park City.

Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal called Halftime inspirational and said “we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo’s Latina culture and heritage.”