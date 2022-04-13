Jenna Bush Hager Misses ‘Today’ After She Tested Positive For Covid

Jenna Bush Hager is the latest on-air personality to test positive for Covid, forcing her to miss Wednesday’s Today with Hoda and Jenna.

“We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got Covid, but she is doing great,” Hoda Kotb told viewers at the start of the show. She said that she talked to Hager on the phone and is I “feeling great, feeling good.”

Her whole family has it,” Kotb said. “You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything’s going to be just fine.”

Stephanie Ruhle filled in for Hager on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Anderson Cooper missed CNN’s AC360 after he tested positive for Covid, with John Berman filling in for him.

Today with Hoda and Jenna marked its three-year anniversary earlier this month. Hager also has been in the midst of promiotion for a children’s book, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she wrote with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

Kotb herself tested positive for Covid earlier this year. News anchor Craig Melvin explained to viewers, “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid. But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”