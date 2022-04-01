Jen Psaki Plans To Take Role At MSNBC After Leaving White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave her position and take an on-air role at MSNBC.

A source confirmed Psaki’s plans, which include hosting a show on the network’s streaming platform on Peacock and appear on the cable news network.

The White House and Psaki did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Axios first reported the news of Psaki’s new gig. No deal has been finalized.

Psaki reportedly had been talking to a number of networks about her next career move following her tenure at the White House. Her departure has been expected: She had said last year that she planned to leave her position in 2022.

She’ll follow a line of former White House officials who have pursued on air roles following their tenures. Symone Sanders, who was chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, joined MSNBC and also will host a show on its streaming platform, called The Choice on MSNBC. Her show, Symone, also will appear on MSNBC’s weekend schedule. Nicolle Wallace, who hosts Deadline: White House on MSNBC, was communications director for President George W. Bush.

CBS News recently announced the hiring of Mick Mulvaney, the former acting chief of staff to Donald Trump, as a paid contributor. Fox News has hired figures such as Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The White House-to-news network revolving door isn’t new. George Stephanopoulos, one of the star anchors at ABC News, was previously communications director for President Bill Clinton. John F. Kennedy’s press secretary, Pierre Salinger, later become a foreign affairs correspondent for ABC.

Psaki has been absent from the White House briefings this week after she tested positive for Covid. As press secretary, she brought back regular, almost daily briefings, after they disappeared for a point during Trump’s term, and she has been known for some of her sharp retorts in responding to some reporters’ questions. Particularly notable have been her interactions with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. Although they have engaged in some sharp exchanges, they have been far from the acrimony in the briefing room between administration figures and the press during the Trump years.

Before Joe Biden took office, Psaki was a political commentator for CNN.

MSNBC has been building its roster as it builds up its streaming offerings, but it also may have a significant hole to fill on its schedule. Rachel Maddow reportedly wants to scale back the schedule of her primetime show and is currently in the midst of a hiatus.