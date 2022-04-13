Jeff Dye, Carlos “HaHa” Davis & More To Star In Action-Comedy ‘Stealing Jokes’ From Director Mike Young

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Dye (Better Late Than Never), Carlos “HaHa” Davis (The Come Up), Dustin Ybarra (Home Economics) and Ryu Go Eun (WeCrashed) have signed on to star in Stealing Jokes, an action-comedy from writer-director Mike Young (A Stand Up Guy), which is heading into production this week in Detroit.

The film follows three comics who hit the road, turn the tables on shady club owners and pull off a major heist, setting off a chain of events that go horribly south. Dan Gilbert, who owns Quicken Loans and the Cleveland Cavaliers, is serving as the project’s financier and producing alongside Eddie Rubin, Michael Manasseri and Detroit’s Woodward Original.

Stealing Jokes is Young’s first feature under his Red Leaf Entertainment banner, and his third overall. He previously wrote and directed the comedy My Man Is a Loser, starring Michael Rapaport, John Stamos and Tika Sumpter, and the Netflix comedy A Stand Up Guy, also scripting the drama Adam, starring Aaron Paul and Jeff Daniels. Young’s comedy special, Who The F Is Mike Young, is currently available for viewing via Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy.

Dye is an actor and comedian who starred in NBC’s fish-out-of-water reality series Better Late Than Never, and has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Additional credits include the films The Wedding Year, 1/2 New Year and The 60 Yard Line.

Davis is an actor, comedian and digital creator with over 8 million followers on social who has appeared in the series Detroiters, films including The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 and The Come Up, and projects from musicians Chance the Rapper and Lil Nas X, including the latter’s “Old Town Road” music video.

Ybarra is an actor and comedian who has appeared on such series as Home Economics, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, The Goldbergs, Gotham and Californication, while lending his voice to shows including Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Rick and Morty and Elena of Avalor. His film credits include Jordan Peele’s Us, Ted 2, 21 & Over and We Bought a Zoo.

Ryu has been seen in such series as WeCrashed and The Dystopians, and the film Remember Me.

Dye is represented by Gersh, Silvera Management and attorney Peter C. Sample; Davis by Innovative Artists; Ybarra by CAA, ATA Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Ryu by Stewart Talent and KEY Talent Management; and Young by ICM Partners.