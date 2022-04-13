Jean-Marc Vallée Cause Of Death Revealed

The family of Oscar-nominated director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly in December at age 58, said Wednesday that the Canadian-born helmer of the films Dallas Buyers Club, C.R.A.Z.Y., Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies passed away from natural causes.

According to the final coroner’s report, Vallée’s death on Christmas Day while at his lakeside cabin in Quebec was the result of “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis,” the family said in a statement.

A preliminary report received by the family on December 31 could not establish an exact cause, but stated that “Mr. Vallée’s death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.”

“Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world,” his sons Alex and Émile Vallée said today. “We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about.”

The family said it will be announcing details of commemorative events soon.