Jayden Elijah Joins Victoria Pedretti, Josh Bonzie & West Duchovny In ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Elijah (School’s Out Forever) rounds out the lead cast of Saint X, joining Victoria Pedretti, Josh Bonzie and West Duchovny in Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees.

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Elijah plays Edwin, a handsome and magnetically charming employee at the island’s resort who immediately captures Alison’s (Duchovny) attention. He harbors a healthy distrust of the rich white people he’s paid to serve and dreams of one day leaving the island for New York.

Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the project and will executive produce with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for Dreamcrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman. Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

Elijah’s credits include Oliver Milburn’s feature School’s Out Forever and UK comedy series Hank Zipzer. He’s repped by Identity Agency Group (IAG).

