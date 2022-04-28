Jason Sudeikis Claims He Was Unaware Of Olivia Wilde Being Served Court Papers At CinemaCon

Attorneys for Jason Sudeikis arranged for Olivia Wilde to be served with custody documents on-tage at CinemaCon on Tuesday night, but the Ted Lasso star supposedly did not know it was going down like that.

While the Emmy-winning Sudeikis knew the papers had been drawn up against his former fiancée, he had “no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” a spokesperson for the actor said Wednesday.

Deadline has attempted to contact the Brooklyn-based law firm that is handling the custody matter for Sudeikis for clarification. We will update if and when we hear back from them. In the meantime, we hear the actor is very displeased with what happened in Las Vegas last night.

Related Story Olivia Wilde CinemaCon Envelope Mystery: It Was Jason Sudeikis Legal Documents

Interestingly, reps for Sudeikis did not respond when contacted by Deadline earlier today before we broke the story of what was in the mysterious envelope placed in front of Wilde. The Don’t Worry Darling director and star was speaking to assembled exhibitors, studio execs and media at the time.

Literally during the presentation, Wilde was handed a manila envelope marked “personal and confidential,” which was placed onstage at The Colosseum. Deadline has learned they were custody papers. Separated since late 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis share two children; the couple had been engaged but never formally tied the knot.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

During the presentation, Wilde was briefly interrupted when an unidentified person approached from the front rows and slid the envelope across the front of the stage toward her.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked.

She retrieved the envelope and opened it. She then continued addressing the audience made up largely of exhibitors about her project.

Deadline previously reported that in order to get into the Colosseum for CinemaCon, non-industry attendees need to purchase a badge. When Deadline spoke to those involved in running the show at the Colosseum, they were unaware how the process-server got in the building, or who they were. While CinemaCon organizers have not commented to Deadline on the incident, they have told other outlets that they are going to “reevaluate our security protocols.”

Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles hits theaters September 23. Sudeikis is currently filming Season 3 of AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso in the UK.