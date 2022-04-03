Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Movie Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap
Read the full story

‘Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To “TV Mama” Estelle Harris

Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander & Jerry Stiller in 'Seinfeld' NBC

One of Estelle Harris’ signature roles was playing George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the classic NBC sitcom Seinfeld. Following Harris’ death Saturday evening of natural causes at age 93, she was remembered fondly by Alexander.

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat.”

Alexander evoked one of the most famous lines from Seinfeld, “Serenity now,” originated by George’s father, Frank, who was played on the show by the late Jerry Stiller.

“I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always,” Alexander wrote.

First introduced in the famous 1992 episode “The Contest”, Harris appeared in 27 episodes of Seinfeld.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad