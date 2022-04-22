Jasmine Davis Departs Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season 5

Showtime’s The Chi will be one cast member short when it returns in June. On Thursday, Jasmine Davis who appears as Imani revealed that she will not be in the series’ upcoming fifth season.

“Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing I will not be part in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction,” the actress tweeted. “Sending a BIG THANKS to all my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with <3 along this journey.”

Davis was a recurring guest star on The Chi, so she is not contractually obligated to continue on the show. Her exit was confirmed by the studio behind The Chi, 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

When a fan on Instagram asked the reason behind her departure, Davis responded: “the reasons will be discussed at a later time.”

Filmed in Chicago and produced by 20th Television, The Chi revolves around a group of South Side residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.

Season 4 of the series spotlighted the benefits and challenges of community policing on the South Side after Jake (Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers.

Creator Lena Waithe and Jewel Coronel executive produce along with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani and showrunner Justin Hillian.