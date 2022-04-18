Pro Basketball Player & Producer Jarnell Stokes Signs With Zero Gravity Management, Unveils Two New TV Series In Development

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBA player and producer Jarnell Stokes has signed with Zero Gravity Management, which will rep the 2-time Gold Medalist for both on-camera opportunities and production deals.

Stokes has a slate of original projects in development—all related to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee—his latest being the docuseries, Memphis and the Mountaintop, which showcases the intersection of iconic civil rights leaders, sports and music during the city’s struggle in the late ’60s as the epicenter of the social justice movement. Stokes is partnering on the project with 10-time Emmy-winning producer-director Daniel H. Forer, music and film producer Vassal Benford, and his brother, Isaiah Stokes, a former Memphis Tigers basketball star.

Also in the works from Stokes is the one-hour political drama series, Where It Counts, which follows a DC councilwoman and BLM leader on opposite sides of social justice as they navigate the minefield of Washington politics and a mysterious group plotting to start a civil war. Civil and human rights organization Hip Hop Caucus is executive producing the project, along with Moe Vela, a former political advisor to Vice President’s Joe Biden and Al Gore. Shannan E. Johnson is co-writing with Stokes.

Previously announced projects from the producer include the coming-of-age basketball drama series, Break the Cycle, and the dramatic thriller, Rocky Top College. Stokes also recently announced his partnership with former Simpsons EP Jay Fukuto on an animated adaptation of his children’s book, Wings to Fly. He’s exec produced the films Slayers, Dig and Helen’s Dead under his Stoked Film Group banner, also serving as an EP on such titles as Robert Rippberger’s Those Who Walk Away, Matthew Greene-DeLange’s Skelly and Vassal Benford’s BB King: The King of Blues.

Stokes previously played for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Sioux Falls Skyforce, and Denver Nuggets. He currently plays for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Xinjiang Flying Tigers, and continues to be represented by Babette Perry at Innovative Artists.