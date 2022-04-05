You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Japanese Director Sion Sono Accused Of Sexual Harassment – Reports

Director Sion Sono poses during a photo call for the movie 'Why Don't You Play In Hell' at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP

Prolific Japanese director Sion Sono, known for such films as Love Exposure and Antiporno, as well as the recent Nicolas Cage-starrer Prisoners Of The Ghostland, has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment by several actresses in Japan.

The accusations came to light in a post on local site Shukan Josei Prime with actresses anonymously alleging impropriety. According to Deadline’s sister publication, Variety, the alleged predatory behavior has been linked to Sono’s acting workshops and an upcoming workshop has been cancelled.

Actor Yuki Matsuzaki, who has appeared in such films as Letters From Iwo Jima and The Pink Panther 2, has been tweeting about the allegations:

Milla Araki, who bills herself as a “former actress” also weighed in:

According to Variety, Sono today responded to the allegations with a statement from his company, saying: “To whom it may concern. Thank you very much for your continued support. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused to all parties concerned. We will make a new announcement after sorting out the facts.”

Sono has appeared on the festival circuit for more than 30 years, winning prizes in Berlin and Toronto.

