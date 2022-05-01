James Corden Seeks White House Gig In Correspondent’s Dinner Skit; Late Late Show Host Announced Departure Earlier This Week

In the skit, Corden goes to the White House in search of a new job, asking the POTUS himself for a gig. Biden tells the television host that he should temporarily fill in for the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki , handle the next conference and field questions from journalists. Corden predictably fumbles most of the questions thrown at him before Psaki takes the podium back.

‘I’m a British talk show host who lives in Los Angeles. So, who better than I to come down here to the White House and see if I can get a job’ — Watch ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden’s full sketch at the start of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner pic.twitter.com/ahpLsYvPqI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2022

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns tonight to the tradition of presidential schtick for the 100-year-plus-old event.

The president is expected to come on in the 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PT hour, and he’s planning to skip the dinner portion for the post-meal entertainment. That has included the president’s own material, as well as that of the featured entertainer this year, Trevor Noah.

Biden will be the first president to address the dinner since Barack Obama in 2016, as Donald Trump skipped the events during his term.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has consulted with comedians in crafting his material, but she did not name them. “I will tell you the President has a very good sense of humor and is working hard on his own speech,” she said.

This year’s dinner will air live on C-SPAN, CNN, NBC News and other outlets on TV, live on YouTube, and online.