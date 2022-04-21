‘Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi Talks Season 3 Hopes, Praises “Mad Genius” Creator Sam Levinson

Skip to main content
Jacob Elordi Euphoria
WarnerMedia

Euphoria concluded its sophomore season on a note of suspense for nearly every character, including Jacob Elordi’s unhinged and insecure teen Nate Jacobs. At a Euphoria FYC event held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Elordi spoke to Deadline about what Nate calling the cops on his father (Eric Dean) means for his character.

“I think maybe he’s at the end of of his tether and that’s him facing his demon or his god even,” he said. “That’s kind of the last thing he can do.”

In addition to ratting out his dad in the season’s final episodes, Nate broke things off with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), leaving her to confront the wrath and heartbreak of best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie). With fractured relationships and a tragic end for a Euphoria staple, season three has great potential to pick up the pieces. However, Elordi said he doesn’t yet know what’s in store for his character.

“I don’t know he’s so unpredictable and Sam (Levinson) is so unpredictable but I’m happy to see it go anywhere,” he said. “I trust Sam and he’s a bit of a mad genius so wherever he takes it I’m happy to go.”

While tightlipped about his character’s direction, Elordi did share that “my only hope is maybe I don’t have to walk silently down a high school hallway again.”

“I’m aging,” he added.

