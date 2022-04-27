ITV Studios America Promotes Anuj Goyal & Neil Forcadela; Adds Robert Sorkin as VP Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios America has announced several changes in the executive suite. Anuj Goyal has been upped to vice president of business and legal affairs while Neil Forcadela is now a VP of production finance.

Robert Sorkin has also joined the company as VP, business development and strategy. The change come as ITV Studios America produces Franklin for Apple TV+ starring Michael Douglas, and continues in the U.S. scripted business with Tomorrow Studios, Work Friends, Bedrock Entertainment and Circle of Confusion Television Studio.

“As our scripted business continues to expand, we are grateful to Anuj and Neil for their stellar work, and to Robert for coming on board and bringing his proven track record and wealth of knowledge to the ITV Studios America team and our label partners. All share in our commitment to champion talent, nurture creativity and empower storytelling that connects television audiences around the world,” said Philippe Maigret, President of ITV Studios America.

Goyal, who has been with ITV since 2014, transitions to the ITV Studios America team after previous roles as a business affairs exec in the U.K. and most recently as VP, business and legal affairs for ITV Global Entertainment Americas in Los Angeles. Forcadela was previously a director of production finance and joined ITV Studios after working in payroll for Funny or Die, Amazon Studios, Pictures In A Row and NBCUniversal Media.

Sorkin will be responsible for developing innovative solutions to create new revenue opportunities, increase awareness and add value to the studio business across its slate of series.