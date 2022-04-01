Skip to main content
ITV Orders Second Helping Of ‘Cooking With The Stars’

Cooking With the Stars
Cooking With the Stars ITV

EXCLUSIVE: UK network ITV has ordered a second series of competition format Cooking With the Stars, Deadline hears.

The six-part show from ITV Studios-backed South Shore, which is co-financed by Marks & Spencer in an ad-funded arrangement, is hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen and sees celebrities compete against each other in weekly challenges, with one eliminated per episode.

The first season, which aired over the summer, was won by McFly singer Harry Judd, who beat Denise van Outen in the final. Others to feature included Johnny Vegas, AJ Odudu and Griff Rhys Jones.

Celebrities are unconfirmed for season two.

The re-commission represents something of a gamble for ITV as the show pulled in below-par ratings, launching with 2M overnight and dipping below 1M for some of the later instalments.

Cooking With the Stars has, however, bested ITVs previous cooking format, 2015’s BBQ Champ, which only ran for one series.

Channel 4 portfolio channel E4 is prepping a similar format provisionally titled Celebrity Cooking School from Sony Pictures Television label Electric Ray and Motion Content Group.

