Italy’s Valeria Golino Set As Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard Jury President; Debra Granik & Édgar Ramírez Among Jury Members

Italian actor and director Valeria Golino has been set as jury president for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Golino is known for her work in English-language titles such as Rain Man and Hot Shots! and also directed 2018 Un Certain Regard selection Euphoria. She’ll be joined by U.S. filmmaker Debra Granik, Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramirez, Polish actress Joanna Kulig and French singer-songwriter and actor Benjamin Biolay.

This year’s Un Certain Regard features 20 films, including eight first films and nine from female directors.

“I have been to Cannes so many times, as an actress, as a director, in different selections,” said Golino in a statement. “It is the event of the month of May. It’s a party where you reconnect with friends. But it’s also the occasion to reflect: What path did I take? What have others done? What does the cinema say that is universal, inherent to all times and all countries? It is all the more intense within a jury, where we will feel, think and share together. In this world full of sound and fury, I am happy and honored to be here to help, perhaps, filmmakers to emerge.”

Last year, Russian title Unclenching The Fists, from director Kira Kovalenko, won Un Certain Regard. This year, however, the selection is void of any Russian titles but does include Ukrainian co-production Butterfly Vision.