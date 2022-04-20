Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions Boards ‘It Takes Two’ As Video Game Film Lands At Amazon

An upcoming film adaptation of the video game It Takes Two has landed at Amazon, with Seven Bucks Productions coming aboard to produce alongside dj2 Entertainment, Deadline can confirm.

It Takes Two is an action-adventure co-op platform game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, which centers on struggling married couple May and Cody. The film will follow the couple as they contemplate divorce, finding their minds transported into two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. They must then find a way to get back into their bodies—a quest which takes them through the most wild, unexpected and fantastical journey imaginable.

The critically acclaimed two-player game won Game of the Year at both the 2021 The Game Awards and the 25th annual D.I.C.E Awards., and has sold more than five million copies, boasting an ever-growing player count of oner 10 million worldwide. The It Takes Two film stems from first-look deals with Amazon on the part of dj2 and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog), who are handling the screenplay adaptation. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce for Seven Bucks, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons for dj2. Stephan Bugaj will exec produce for dj2, with Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis via Hazelight Studios, as well as Casey and Miller. Kimberly Bialek will oversee production on behalf of Seven Bucks.

Casey and Miller are best known for writing the hit SEGA adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog for Paramount, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is currently in theaters. The duo will also be returning to write Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Their next project is the R-rated Santa action film Violent Night for Universal Pictures, which is currently slated for a December 2 release.

Seven Bucks Productions has been behind such tentpole movies as Warner Bros.’ Black Adam and DC League of Super Pets, Netflix’s Red Notice, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Universal’s Hobbs and Shaw, Legendary’s Skyscraper, and New Line’s Rampage. The company also produces such series as NBC’s Young Rock, Disney+’s Behind the Attraction and Stuntman, HBO’s Ballers, NBC’s The Titan Games, and Paramount Network’s Rock the Troops.

dj2 Entertainment co-produced Paramount Pictures’ $100M+ tentpole Sonic the Hedgehog, which premiered in theaters to the highest opening of any video game movie adaption in film industry history. Up next for dj2 is the new Tomb Raider animated series at Netflix, the Sterling K. Brown actioner Coyote Blue for Amazon Studios, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for Paramount Pictures. On Monday, Deadline revealed exclusively that dj2 will adapt Streets of Rage for the big screen, with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad penning the script. The company also boasts a second-look deal with Legendary Television.

Casey and Miller are represented by APA, The Gotham Group and VanderKloot Law; Seven Bucks by WME; dj2 by APA & CDAS; and Hazelight Studios by APA.