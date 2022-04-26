Paramount+ Crime Thriller ‘Finestkind’ Adds Ismael Cruz Cordova

EXCLUSIVE: Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing) is the latest addition to the cast of Paramount+’s crime thriller, Finestkind. He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich, Clayne Crawford and Meghan Leathers.

Set in America’s biggest commercial fishing port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test. Cordova will play Costa, a fisherman, dad and Tom’s (Foster) best friend. He splits his time between the boat and his “ark,” a three-decker tenement which contains all he loves in the world—his extended family.

Academy Award-winner Brian Helgeland wrote and is directing the film, which will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year, becoming available for streaming in Australia, Canada, Latin America, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea when the service launches in those markets. Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff are producing for Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, with Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch and David C. Glasser of 101 Studios, in association with MTV Entertainment Studios, with 101 Studios handling international sales for all remaining territories.

Cordova will also soon be seen in Amazon Studios’ epic fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is scheduled for release on September 2nd. He last year starred in the independent film Settlers, opposite Sofia Boutella, and co-starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in Susanne Bier’s award-winning HBO series, The Undoing. The actor has also previously been seen in films including Miss Bala, Mary Queen of Scots and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Other past TV credits include The Mandalorian, Berlin Station, Ray Donovan and The Good Wife.

Cordova is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney Michael H. Mahan.