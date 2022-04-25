‘Irma Vep’: Alicia Vikander’s HBO Series Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

HBO has set a June premiere date for Irma Vep, its limited series based on Olivier Assayas’ 1996 feature film, starring Alicia Vikander. Irma Vep, which will world premiere as an Official Selection at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, will debut on Monday, June 6 at 9 PM on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. We’re also getting a look at Vikander as Mira in three first-look photos (see above and below).

Written and directed by Assayas (Carlos), Irma Vepp centers on Mira (Vikander) an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Produced in partnership with A24, Irma Vep also stars Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux, Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie.

Assayas and Vikander executive produce with Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson.

HBO