‘Immigrant’: Spencer Boldman Joins Hulu Limited Series

Spencer Boldman (Lab Rats) has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Boldman will play Lance McCrae. Dubbed “the ultimate specimen”, Lance McCrae is the hottest Chippendales dancer of them all—not to mention the inspiration and star of choreographer Nick De Noia’s (Murray Bartlett) greatest, most ambitious routine yet.

The cast also includes series regulars Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis, and recurring/guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells and Nicola Peltz.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Boldman starred as Adam Davenport on all four seasons of Disney Channel’s Lab Rats. He also appeared in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s feature comedy 21 Jump Street and starred opposite Zendaya in the Disney Channel original movie, Zapped. He most recently appeared on the big screen in Robert Siegel’s Cruise, opposite Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Maniscalco. He’s repped by CAA and Millennium Artists.