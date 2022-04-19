Imax Promotes Natasha Fernandes To Chief Financial Officer

Imax has promoted Natasha Fernandes to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. A 15-year veteran of the company’s finance team, Fernandes most recently served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as the company’s CFO from 2007-2016, and rejoined Imax last year as interim CFO.

Fernandes will report directly to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond.

Prior to assuming the role of Deputy CFO in 2021, Fernandes served as Corporate Treasurer since 2018. Most recently, she led the company’s successful $200 million convertible debt offering in 2021 and new credit agreement earlier this year. Previously, she held other financial positions at Imax including Assistant Controller, as well as Director, Financial Reporting. Before joining Imax, she was an Audit Manager of Manufacturing & Service Industries at Deloitte.

“Natasha is a phenomenal homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks at Imax thanks to her strategic thinking, financial acumen, and determination — most recently on display with her successful management as Treasurer of our strong balance sheet throughout the pandemic,” said Gelfond. “As Imax grows its business around the world and expands into new experiences and technologies, Natasha’s leadership will be crucial in building on the company’s strong financial position.”

Said Fernandes. “I am very excited to step into this role and work alongside Rich and the team to foster a new era of growth at Imax — a company that has expanded and evolved dramatically in my time here,. As we take the Imax Experience in new, promising directions across experiences and platforms, I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and maximizing its value around the world.”

Added Gelfond, “I would also like to thank Joe for his service to Imax, and for offering strategic leadership during this transition.”