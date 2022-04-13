IFC Films Acquires SXSW Audience Award Winning Doc ‘Bad Axe’

IFC Films has taken worldwide rights (excluding Nordics) Bad Axe, a documentary directed by David Siev in his feature debut. In it, the filmmaker returns home to rural Michigan for an intimate look at his Asian-American family’s quest to keep their local restaurant and American dream alive amidst the pandemic and Trump-era political and racial tensions.

Bad Axe world premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and received Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature Competition. The festival jury noted, “Stories centered on the pursuit of the “American Dream” abound. Rarely do they portray the sacrifices and recurrent trials that the promise of a better life entails the way director David Siev accomplishes.”

IFC will release the film in theaters and on VOD in 2022.

“Many films speak about social justice and the American dream, but rarely are we granted such perspective and insight to those living through the personal sacrifice it sometimes takes to live in America,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films.

Siev said the film is “is a deeply personal project and I’m grateful for IFC Films’ passion for my vision and the way that they have embraced my family and our story.” He talks to Deadline here.

The doc is produced by Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez and David Siev. Executive produced by Jeff Tremaine, Shanna Zablow Newton, Marci Wiseman, Daniel J. Chalfen, Dawn Bonder, Michael Meinhold and Tim Chow.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Adam Koehler, Manager of Acquisitions at IFC Films with Andrew Herwitz, president of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.