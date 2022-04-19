ICM Partners Reopens New York Office, Los Angeles Headquarters Next

ICM Partners’ New York office officially reopened today more than two years after closing for the coronavirus pandemic. It follows the recent office reopening for the agency’s London-based operations, ICM Stellar Sports and Primary Talent International. No official return to the office date has been announced yet for ICM Partners’ headquarters in Century City but everyone is expected to be back in early May, I hear.

In a memo to staff sent out by ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann earlier today and posted on Instagram Monday night, he spoke of the ways agency’s staff were able to stay connected and work over the past two years.

ICM Partners is the last of the Big 4 talent agencies to reopen its offices as it has taken a more conservative approach to bringing employees back together in-person. The agency is in the process of being acquired by rival CAA, with the deal expected to finally close in the coming months.

Here is Silberman’s note to staff: