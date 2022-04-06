‘I Love My Dad’ Producer Hantz Motion Pictures Unveils Distribution Arm Best & Final Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of its Grand Jury and Audience Award wins at SXSW for its Patton Oswalt pic I Love My Dad, Hantz Motion Pictures is expanding its company portfolio into distribution, with the launch of Best & Final Releasing. This new arm of the company will allow it to to create a full, end-to-end model for films, from financing and production through marketing and distribution.

Best & Final Releasing will serve as a home for underdog features that are increasingly being underserved in the current distribution landscape, with Adam Carter Rehmeier’s critically acclaimed Sundance 2020 pic Dinner in America being first on the docket for release. Hantz Motion Pictures has brought in Lindsay Hurd, who was previously managing brands for the marketing firm Carat USA, to run point for Best & Final.

“Starting Best & Final Releasing will allow Hantz Motion Pictures to offer a fully collaborative model for filmmakers from start to finish,” Hantz Motion Pictures President, Lauren Hantz. “We look forward to working with filmmakers to not only create great stories, but now to bring them directly to audiences in theaters and homes.”

“As a producer who knows what it’s like in the trenches of independent filmmaking, the blood, sweat and tears involved in making a great film, I believe that working with a distribution partner shouldn’t be yet another headache, just like it shouldn’t be unsustainably structured for producers and financiers,” added Hantz Motion Pictures’ Vice President, Bill Stertz. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Lindsay join our team to help launch our new distribution label Best & Final Releasing – by filmmakers, for filmmakers, in true partnership and collaboration.”

Hantz Motion Pictures is currently in post-production on director Steve Buscemi’s film The Listener, starring Tessa Thompson. More information on the company founded in 2020 to finance and produce creative and ambitious independent cinema can be found here.