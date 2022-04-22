Hulu Hit With Outage: “Working To Resolve It Quickly”, Streamer Says

An outage has hit Hulu this afternoon, with users around the country reporting that the Disney streamer is down and/or that they cannot access the service.

“We are aware of a technical issue impacting Hulu,” the company said in a statement. “We are working to resolve it quickly.” There was no estimate on when the problems might be fixed.

A note posted at the top of the Hulu Help Center site this afternoon reads: “Playback unavailable? We’re investigating the issue with the highest priority and hope to have things back up and running soon. Thanks for your patience!”

In contrast, the official Hulu Support Twitter page did not address the outage. In fact, it had not been updated since August 9, 2021.

Subscribers took to posting comments in the top (and unrelated) post on the service’s Facebook page. Among them were a complaint that the NBA playoffs were on — which they are — and “This service is way too expensive to have these kind of issues.” There were people complaining of outages in Alabama, Montana, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Texas, Arizona and many other states.

According to the real-time outage-tracking site DownDetector, users began reporting trouble with Hulu a little before 5 p.m. PT, and #huludown was trending on Twitter some 90 minutes later.