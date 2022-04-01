Hulu To Stream 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

EXCLUSIVE: For the second consecutive year in a row, the GLAAD Media Awards will count on Hulu as its official streaming partner. The streamer will air highlights from the LGBTQ awards show—taking place in Los Angeles on April 2— beginning on April 16.

The celebration will honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Hosts and series producers of the Emmy-nominated HBO series We’re Here, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, will host the 33rd Annual celebration honoring Kacey Musgraves with the Vanguard Award, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Award recipients will be announced in several of GLAAD’s television and film categories. Singer/songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers will open the ceremony with a special performance.

“During the GLAAD Media Awards, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest names will speak out against attacks on LGBTQ people and send affirming messages to LGBTQ youth. Hulu’s partnership will bring these powerful LGBTQ moments from our stage to millions of viewers around the US,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“We are proud to be partnering with GLAAD, once again, and to continue amplifying the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists and stories on Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President, Hulu. “The GLAAD Media Awards honor the incredible content and creators who shine a light on the vulnerable and underrepresented and can impact lives around the world. It is a privilege to share this powerful celebration with our Hulu audience.”

Presenters and special guests from the 2022 award show will include Andrew Garfield, JoJo Siwa, Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider, director Chloe Zhao, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, Johnny Sibilly, Mira Sorvino, Nicole Maines, Jazz Jennings, Ronen Rubinstein, and Rafael Silva, Leo Sheng, Nico Santos, writer and comedian Zeke Smith, cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.