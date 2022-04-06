‘The Governesses’: Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon & Renate Reinsve To Star In Joe Talbot’s Sophomore Feature For A24

A24 has assembled an impressive package for The Governesses—the sophomore feature from Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), in which Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) will star, alongside recent breakouts Hoyeon (Squid Game) and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World).

The film greenlighted today marks Talbot’s second with A24, on the heels of his critically acclaimed feature debut, The Last Man in San Francisco. It’s based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name and follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in—inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

The Governesses was developed with the support of BBC Film, with Talbot adapting the screenplay alongside poet and novelist Olivia Gatwood (Life of the Party). Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe will produce for Element Pictures, with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. BBC Film is co-financing alongside A24, with production taking place in Spain, and A24 handling the film’s global release.

Depp is a two-time César Award nominee who will next star alongside The Weeknd and more in the HBO series The Idol, from A24 Television. The actress has previously appeared in films including Silent Night, Voyagers, Crisis, The King, Savage, A Faithful Man, Planetarium, The Dancer, Yoga Hosers and Tusk.

Hoyeon won a SAG Award and other accolades for her turn as Kang Sae-byeok on Netflix’s smash survival drama Squid Game, and will next star alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee, Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Kline in Alfonso Cuarón’s thriller series Disclaimer for Apple TV+.

Reinsve recently netted Cannes’ Best Actress Award and a BAFTA Award nomination for her breakout turn as Julie in Joachim Trier’s romantic drama The Worst Person in the World, which landed Oscar nominations for both Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. The Norwegian actress previously appeared in films including Welcome to Norway and Trier’s Oslo, August 31st, among other projects.

Talbot is represented by CAA and Granderson Des Rochers; Depp by Agence Adequat in France, CAA, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Reinsve by CAA; and Gatwood by CAA and Management 360.