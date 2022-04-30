How To Watch The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Hosted By Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will serve as the entertainer at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The event is making its return after a two year absence — the 2020 and 2021 dinners were canceled due to Covid — and it looks like the WHCD will once again include the full compliment of associated celebrations from news organizations, agencies and media entities as well as the traditionally-glitzy red carpet.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the event, as was tradition until President Donald Trump skipped the dinner during the four years of his presidency.

Gayle King will present the inaugural Dunnigan-Payne Prize for Lifetime Career Achievement at the event. The award is named after the first two African American women to serve as members of the White House press corps, Alice Dunnigan of the Associated Negro Press and Ethel Payne of the Chicago Defender. The duo will be the first recipients of the prize.

You can watch a livestream from C-SPAN below starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

If you’d like to watch the event on a bigger screen, tune into C-SPAN for live uninterrupted coverage of the dinner, also beginning at 8pm ET via C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now App.

CNN’s coverage, which will likely include the red carpet, runs a bit earlier, from 7 p.m. ET- 11 p.m. ET.

