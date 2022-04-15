How To Watch Coachella Live Online, Plus Livestream Schedule Across All 3 Channels

Fans can watch Coachella headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd and more this weekend across YouTube’s livestreams of the event. The video service is offering three channels, each with a separate schedule of performers for Friday 4/15-Sunday 4/17. All three livestreams are embedded below. The schedule for each runs below the embeds. All times are PST.
CHANNEL ONE SCHEDULE
Friday, April 15
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
7:35 PM – Anitta
8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
9:40 PM – Lil Baby
10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:35 PM – Harry Styles
Livestream Rebroadcast
Saturday, April 16
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Koffee
4:35 PM – Masego
5:05 PM – Wallows
6:00 PM – Cuco
6:50 PM – 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever
8:10 PM – Disclosure
9:30 PM – Flume
10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
Livestream Rebroadcast
Sunday, April 17
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Surf Curse
5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
5:35 PM – Vince Staples
6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
7:35 PM – Finneas
8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
9:15 PM – Karol G
10:05 PM – Doja Cat
11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd
Livestream Rebroadcast
CHANNEL TWO SCHEDULE
Friday, April 15
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The Hu
5:00 PM – Raveena
5:25 PM – Mika
5:50 PM – Still Woozy
6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
7:15 PM – Niki
8:05 PM – Madeon
9:05 PM – Idles
10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Louis the Child
12:05 AM – Big Sean
Livestream Rebroadcast
Saturday, April 16
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
5:00 PM – J.I.D
5:45 PM – Giveon
6:40 PM – 100 gecs
7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
8:25 PM – Brockhampton
9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
10:20 PM – Rich Brian
11:05 PM – Stromae
12:05 AM – 21 Savage
Livestream Rebroadcast
Sunday, April 17
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Yola
5:05 PM – Banda MS
5:40 PM – Beabadoobee
6:20 PM – Orville Peck
7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
7:55 PM – Dave
8:40 PM – Joji
10:15 PM – Jamie xx
Livestream RebroadcasT
CHANNEL THREE SCHEDULE
Friday, April 15
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The Regrettes
5:00 PM – John Summit
5:30 PM – Role Model
6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
7:00 PM – The Marias
7:45 PM – Slowthai
8:30 PM – Cordae
9:00 PM – Black Coffee
9:35 PM – Baby Keem
11:00 PM – Epik High
11:55 PM – Slander
12:30 AM – BadBadNotGood
Livestream Rebroadcast
Saturday, April 16
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
4:55 PM – Current Joys
5:20 PM – Emo Nite
5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
6:25 PM – Girl in Red
7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
9:40 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
11:30 PM – Hot Chip
12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Livestream Rebroadcast
Sunday, April 17
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
5:00 PM – Channel Tres
5:45 PM – Kim Petras
8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
11:35 PM – Belly
Livestream Rebroadcast
