How To Watch Coachella Live Online, Plus Livestream Schedule Across All 3 Channels

Fans can watch Coachella headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd and more this weekend across YouTube’s livestreams of the event. The video service is offering three channels, each with a separate schedule of performers for Friday 4/15-Sunday 4/17. All three livestreams are embedded below. The schedule for each runs below the embeds. All times are PST.

CHANNEL ONE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Princess Nokia

4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM – Ari Lennox

6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM – Anitta

8:30 PM – Arcade Fire

9:40 PM – Lil Baby

10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM – Harry Styles

Livestream Rebroadcast

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Koffee

4:35 PM – Masego

5:05 PM – Wallows

6:00 PM – Cuco

6:50 PM – 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever

8:10 PM – Disclosure

9:30 PM – Flume

10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM – Billie Eilish

Livestream Rebroadcast

Sunday, April 17

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Surf Curse

5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM – Vince Staples

6:35 PM – Run the Jewels

7:35 PM – Finneas

8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM – Karol G

10:05 PM – Doja Cat

11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

Livestream Rebroadcast

CHANNEL TWO SCHEDULE

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The Hu

5:00 PM – Raveena

5:25 PM – Mika

5:50 PM – Still Woozy

6:30 PM – Omar Apollo

7:15 PM – Niki

8:05 PM – Madeon

9:05 PM – Idles

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Louis the Child

12:05 AM – Big Sean

Livestream Rebroadcast

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Beach Bunny

5:00 PM – J.I.D

5:45 PM – Giveon

6:40 PM – 100 gecs

7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM – Brockhampton

9:15 PM – Danny Elfman

10:20 PM – Rich Brian

11:05 PM – Stromae

12:05 AM – 21 Savage

Livestream Rebroadcast

Sunday, April 17

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Yola

5:05 PM – Banda MS

5:40 PM – Beabadoobee

6:20 PM – Orville Peck

7:05 PM – Chicano Batman

7:55 PM – Dave

8:40 PM – Joji

10:15 PM – Jamie xx

Livestream RebroadcasT

CHANNEL THREE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 15

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The Regrettes

5:00 PM – John Summit

5:30 PM – Role Model

6:15 PM – Dom Dolla

7:00 PM – The Marias

7:45 PM – Slowthai

8:30 PM – Cordae

9:00 PM – Black Coffee

9:35 PM – Baby Keem

11:00 PM – Epik High

11:55 PM – Slander

12:30 AM – BadBadNotGood

Livestream Rebroadcast

Saturday, April 16

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM – Current Joys

5:20 PM – Emo Nite

5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM – Girl in Red

7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM – Steve Lacy

8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

11:30 PM – Hot Chip

12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Livestream Rebroadcast

Sunday, April 17

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM – Channel Tres

5:45 PM – Kim Petras

8:15 PM – Duck Sauce

9:55 PM – Duke Dumont

10:50 PM – Denzel Curry

11:35 PM – Belly

Livestream Rebroadcast