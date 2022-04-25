J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot To Produce Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Film For Mattel & Warner Bros.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce a live-action Hot Wheels film in the works at Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, the companies announced today.

Hot Wheels is a 54-year-old brand of toy cars owned by Mattel, which is billed as the world’s leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of car culture. The upcoming feature based on the beloved IP is described as a high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.

Hot Wheels’ iconic cars are the #1 selling toy in the world, according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand has also proven its influence in automotive and pop culture over the years via collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. Vice President Kevin McKeon and Creative Executive Andrew Scannell will lead the film project for Mattel Films, with Vice President of Production Peter Dodd serving as lead exec for Warner Bros. Pictures. President of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella will oversee for Bad Robot, alongside Jon Cohen.

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations,” said Mattel Films Executive Producer, Robbie Brenner. “Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” said Dodd. “Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot.”

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of [Mattel co-founder] Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage,” added Minghella. “It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

Mattel Films has also partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures on Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, Barbie, which is currently in production, and is targeted for theatrical release in 2023. Margot Robbie stars in the pic, penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and is producing it under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. In addition to Hot Wheels, Mattel Films’ development slate features movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master and Wishbone. The company is also developing a film titled Christmas Balloon, based on all-new IP.

Film projects in development at Bad Robot under its Warner Bros. Discovery deal include Superman, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates; Zatana, written by Emerald Fennell; and an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ iconic children’s book Oh, the Places You’ll Go, which has Jon Chu attached to direct. Bad Robot is currently in post-production on the female-driven Netflix thriller Lou, starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, and is working with director Matt Shakman on a new Star Trek film for Paramount.