‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’: Carla Woodcock & Callum Kerr To Star In Hulu Pilot

Carla Woodcock and Callum Kerr are starring in Hulu pilot History Of A Pleasure Seeker.

The pair are set as the leads in the one-hour musical drama pilot, which is based on Richard Mason’s novel and will be directed by Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson.

Woodcock, who starred in Netflix series Free Rein and is set to star in ITV drama Tell Me Everything, will play Constance and Kerr, who stars in Fox drama Monarch and starred in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, will play Piet.

Written and executive produced by Mason, History of a Pleasure Seeker is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

The book, which was published in 2012 by Penguin Random House, follows Piet Barol, who has an instinctive appreciation for pleasure and a gift for finding it. When his mother dies, Piet applies for a job as tutor to the troubled son of Europe’s leading hotelier – a child who refuses to leave his family’s mansion on one of Amsterdam’s grandest canals. As Piet enters this glittering world, he learns its secrets and finds his life transformed.

Constance is the most magnetic girl in Amsterdam; undisputed queen of the city’s gilded youth, while Piet, tutor to a very troubled child, is an extreme empath, with the confidence to back himself against the odds. His smile and sex appeal open doors, but his real superpower is his intuition.

ABC Signature is producing the pilot in association with American Gods and The Mosquito Coast producer Fremantle and Hat Trick Productions, the British production company behind series such as Showtime’s Episodes and Anna Paquin’s Flack.

Mason executive produces with Robinson, who will direct, along with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, Hat Trick Productions boss Jimmy Mulville and Fremantle. Christopher Read will compose the music, along with Mason, and also serves as executive producer.

Woodcock is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Independent Talent in the UK and Kerr is repped by David Rosario at ROAR Management and Lindsay Kutner at Revolution Talent.