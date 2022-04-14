The Obamas’ Higher Ground Boards Sam Esmail’s Netflix Pic ‘Leave The World Behind’

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground has come aboard Sam Esmail’s upcoming film Leave the World Behind for Netflix.

The film starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold adapts Rumaan Alam’s acclaimed third novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.

Upon its publication in October 2020, Leave the World Behind was listed as one of Barack Obama’s Summer Favorites, also being named a Read with Jenna Today Show Pick; a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards; and Best Book of the Year by The Washington Post, NPR, Time, Esquire and Elle, among other outlets. Esmail handled the screenplay adaptation and is producing with Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp, alongside Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films. Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis will exec produce alongside Alam, Danny Stillman and Esmail Corp’s Nick Krishnamurthy.

The Obamas founded Higher Ground in 2018 as a means of telling powerful stories that entertain, inform and inspire while elevating new and diverse voices in entertainment. The company film and television exclusively with Netflix, and podcasts exclusively with Spotify. Higher Ground’s first film release, American Factory, won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Its first podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, is the most listened to Spotify Original to date.

Higher Ground also has been behind such film releases as Nadia Hallgren’s Becoming; the Oscar-nominated documentary Crip Camp; Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart; and Worth, starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. Its projects on the television side include Our Great National Parks, Waffles + Mochi, We the People and Ada Twist, Scientist.

Other upcoming projects include George C. Wolfe’s feature Rustin, starring Colman Domingo, which tells the story of civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin; the feature documentary Descendant, which was produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and received the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival; the anthology Blackout, adapted from six different love stories; and an untitled comedy series from Regina Hicks.