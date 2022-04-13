HGTV Orders Six New Series For 2022-2023 Programming Slate: ‘Family Ancestry’, ‘Restoration & Renovation Rescue’ & More

HGTV is expanding its lineup for its 2022-2023 programming slate with the greenlight of six new series.

According to HGTV, the new content will feature “urgently needed renovation projects, a wider range of renovation and design budgets, more diverse personalities, globally inspired design perspectives, and a breathtaking arced story about a couple who renovate an English estate that sits on land once owned by King Henry VII.”

“Just when our audience thinks HGTV has told every possible story about home, we create brand new series with more compelling personalities and fascinating home renovation journeys that our vast viewership wants to watch,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “We had four of the top 10 highest-rated unscripted freshman series last year. We just can’t stop telling stories about home. These six new shows will be just as addictive and escapist as our other series, so buckle up.”

HGTV ranks as the No. 1 non-news cable network in Total Day among W25-54 to date in 2022, according to Nielsen and the network.

The following series have been added to the HGTV programming pipeline for 2022-2023:

Family Ancestry

Design decisions will be influenced by family ancestry, stories and heirlooms in the new series, Revealed. Designer Veronica Valencia will take a fresh approach to renovation by customizing homes using her one-of-a-kind approach to diving into the family’s ancestral heritage as her inspiration. Working with her expert team, Veronica will dig deep to uncover each family’s unique history and infuse the spaces in their home with the techniques, materials and heirlooms that reflect the family’s culture. The end result will be stunning, personalized and functional designs that are full of heart and deeply meaningful.



Restoration and Renovation Rescue

HGTV will introduce two new titles that focus on experts who help desperate homeowners in need of a happy ending. Renovation 911 will follow emergency restoration experts and sisters, Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, as they rescue homes in Minneapolis that have recently experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters. Kirsten and Lindsey will race to the scene to assess the damage, reassure the homeowners and develop a plan for a full restoration and renovation. With warmth, humor, empathy and a special expertise, the duo will help clients see past distress and create completely transformed dream homes that are better than before.

Fix My Frankenhouse (wt)

Boston-based home renovation experts Denese and Mike Butler know a “Frankenstein” house when they see one. After decades of odd additions and piecemeal redesigns, this type of house is left with a floor plan that just doesn’t work for today’s family. In each episode of Fix My Frankenhouse (wt), husband-wife team Denese and Mike will work with their dads, master carpenters John Butler and Peter Doyle, to rectify hodge-podge properties. By blending elements of the homes’ historical charm with modern design, they will produce stunning, cohesive spaces for homeowners.

Luxury Design on a Budget

People are always looking for ways to have high-end design, all while protecting their pocketbooks. In Luxe for Less, designer Michel Smith Boyd, who counts celebrities among his client base, will use clever budget hacks to help homeowners create luxurious homes without stretching the limits of their bank accounts. Fortified by his creative team, including designer Kai Williamson, maker Anthony Elle and licensed general contractor Laura Green, Michel maximizes his clients’ cash by repurposing furniture, purchasing easily repairable “scratch and dent” appliances, and employing savvy shopping techniques to bring upscale design within reach and deliver the beautifully overhauled spaces.

English Escape

HGTV will transport viewers to the ultimate fairytale location in Saving the Manor (wt). In this new series, cameras will follow couple Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua as they single-handedly renovate a magnificent yet dilapidated ten-building, 65-room historic English estate dating back over 500 years. Sitting on land once owned by King Henry VII, the sprawling retreat is now in ruins, but Dean and Borja will pour their life savings and determination into fully restoring the property with a nod to authentic preservation. To turn the buildings and grounds into a successful income stream with vacation rentals and special event space—as well as create their own private home—Dean, an architect, and Borja, a former real estate agent, will complete every part of the colossal renovation themselves, resulting in a final epic reveal.

Small Town Home Overhauls

Cameras will chronicle the rich history of New York’s scenic Hudson Valley region, while showcasing a modern-day design business in Small Town Potential. Life and work partners Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser, along with Kristin’s dad Don Leitheuser, will help their clients find, buy and renovate unique properties that have astounding potential. Davina, a real estate agent with a flare for design, Kristin, a builder with expert construction know-how, and Don, a skilled master carpenter, aren’t afraid to take on full-scale renovations that will transform small-town houses into perfect dream homes.