HBO Max Head Andy Forssell Is Out Ahead Of Discovery Merger

In a bloodbath Tuesday at WarnerMedia before the Discovery merger, add HBO Max Head Andy Forssell to the list of exiting executives. He joins WarnerMedia studios and networks group chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff and WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.
It’s been buzzed that Discovery CEO David Zaslav does not like layers. Well, three layers just got depleted. Indications are that the $43 billion merger is likely to go down on Friday.
JB Perrette, President & CEO of Discovery Streaming & International, had been widely speculated to be taking over the combined direct-to-consumer streaming operation even before Forssell’s exit became official.
We’re hearing that Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Studio Chairman Toby Emmerich; Channing Dungey, Chairman of Warner Bros. Television; HBO Max and HBO Programming Chief Casey Bloys, and Warner Bros. COO Carolyn Blackwood are safe for the time being.
Interestingly enough, Forssell, Kilar and Sarnoff were part of a sit-down with media reporters back in October. This was perceived by some to be an exit tour for the trio, even though Kilar was mum at the time about his rumored departure. All three banged the drum about the rah-rah of HBO Max, how they’re returning to theatrical in 2022, that sequels were happening for Dune which saw its grosses siphoned by HBO Max; the pic only making $108M stateside.
The biggest upset here is Sarnoff: Optically, some speculated that it was wouldn’t look good for the new merger to see a high-level female executive exit; that some sort of new position would be offered to Sarnoff under the new regime. Sarnoff’s exit email didn’t provide a solid answer as to why she was leaving, the exec writing with a sundry of accomplishments, “It’s never easy stepping into a leadership role, whether it’s at a 96-year-old studio or a newly formed business group, but in both cases I was confident in our ability to succeed because I was surrounded by the some of the smartest, most creative and most innovative teams I’ve ever worked with.”
The trio of executives’ exits come in the wake of project Popcorn being a big embarrassment for the studio, both in regards to talent relations and a very, very hefty payout to talent for maneuvering, not a gradual theatrical day-and-date plan in 2021, but one that impacted the entire annual slate, starting with Wonder Woman 1984. Kilar has trumpeted the 73M-plus global HBO Max subscriber number. Apparently, the new administration coming in doesn’t care.
