‘Nashville’ & ‘Heroes’ Star Hayden Panettiere Signs With Mainstay Entertainment For Management

Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for management.

Actress, model and singer Panettiere has been acting since age four. She is best known for her role as Claire Bennet on the NBC series Heroes and subsequently starred in the ABC hit series Nashville, which earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

On the feature side, she played the lead in the film Custody alongside Viola Davis and prior to that starred in The Forger opposite Josh Hutcherson. She was appeared in horror Scream 4.

Other film credits include I Love You Beth Cooper and Remember The Titans.

Panettiere first appeared on-screen in a commercial in 1990 at only 11 months old. However, her full-time acting career began in 1994 on the long-running ABC soap One Life To Live.

LA-based Mainstay’s clients include Katherine Heigl, Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Coates, Peter Facinelli and Franka Potente.