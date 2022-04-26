‘Hawkeye’ Director Rhys Thomas To Helm Sony’s ‘Robotech’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: After helping steer the ship as the main director on Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Rhys Thomas has been set to direct Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari’s Robotech for Sony Pictures. The film is currently in development with the script by Marcum & Holloway with a rewrite by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Harmony Gold also is involved.

Based on the popular ’80s anime TV series, Robotech is set in a time when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island and now is using that technology to fight off an impending alien invasion.

Thomas is flying high after directing and executive producing the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye, with Jeremy Renner reprising his Avengers role. Thomas also is highly regarded in the comedy world for his work on Saturday Night Live and the Emmy-nominated IFC series Documentary Now!, which he co-created with Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers and directed. Thomas received four Emmy nominations for Documentary Now! ​and is in production on Season 4. ​

Gatewood & Tanaka’s feature Sharper sold in a bidding war to Apple and A24, with Julianne Moore attached to star. Ben Curon directed the film co-starring Sebastian Stan, which is in post-production. Gatewood & Tanaka are writing Untitled Asian American Heist Project for Amazon. Canton/Nunnari Productions’ credits include 300 and Immortals, and Canton is an executive producer of the Power universe for Starz.

Thomas is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Gatewood and Tanaka are repped by UTA, Management 360, Hansen Jacobson Teller.