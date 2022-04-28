Harry Connick Jr., Mira Sorvino & Newcomer Ali Fumiko Whitney Board Rom-Com ‘The Islander’

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Connick Jr. (Dolphin Tale) and Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale) are set to star in the romantic comedy The Islander, from Cyprus-based filmmaker Stelana Kliris, which has also cast newcomer Ali Fumiko Whitney (The Road Dance).

The film shooting next month in Cyprus follows a has-been musician (Connick Jr.) as he moves, sight unseen, to a remote cliffside house on an island, only to discover his new home has an unfortunate notoriety. Through a series of charming mishaps, it turns out maybe love can be found right where he left it.

Kliris will direct from her own screenplay, and produce alongside Keith Arnold and Steven Shapiro. The project is from Uinta Productions (Tommy’s Honour) and Kliris’s Cyprus-based Meraki Films, in association with Das Films (The November Man), with support from the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme. Pic will also feature original songs written and performed by Connick.

“It’s the thrill of a lifetime to be making a movie with stars like Harry Connick Jr. and Mira Sorvino,” said Kliris. “This is an unprecedented production for Cyprus and the perfect setting for a romantic comedy and a feel-good film about human connection. I can’t wait to share this story, and our island – known as the island of love – with the world.”

“We’re excited and proud to support Stelana in achieving her creative vision and so happy to have talent like Harry and Mira leading our cast,” added Arnold and Shapiro in a joint statement. “A touching, feel-good rom-com, with music, in a Mediterranean paradise with Harry Connick, Jr. and Mira Sorvino – this is just what the world needs about now, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Connick is a Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning musician and actor most recently seen playing Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s Annie Live!. He’s also appeared in films including Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2, P.S. I Love You, Hope Floats and Independence Day. His TV credits include Will & Grace, Kevin Can Wait and Nashville.

Sorvino is an Oscar winner who currently stars alongside Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear on Starz’s horror-comedy series, Shining Vale. The actress has also been seen on such series as American Crime Story, Hollywood, Modern Family, Condor and Falling Skies. Notable film credits include After We Fell, Stuber, Reservation Road, Summer of Sam, Mimic, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mighty Aphrodite and Quiz Show. Sorvino will also soon be seen starring alongside Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp and more in Alejandro Monteverde’s film, Sound of Freedom.

Other upcoming films featuring Whitney include Richie Adams’ drama, The Road Dance, and Brandon Murphy’s thriller, Snow Valley.

Connick Jr. is represented by Wilkins Management and CAA; Sorvino by APA and Circle of Confusion; and Whitney by Brave Artists Management and CESD.