‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff ‘Noonan’s Gets Series Order At HBO Max

HBO Max has given a 10-episode series order to Noonan’s (wt), an adult-animated spinoff of DC series Harley Quinn. The spinoff hails from the Harley Quinn team of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, Dean Lorey, and star Kaley Cuoco. Delicious Non-Sequitur and Yes, Norman Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Based on the characters from DC, Noonan’s (wt) revolves around lovable loser Kite Man, voiced by Matt Oberg, and his new squeeze Golden Glider who moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity!

“We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man, said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max and Adult Swim. “Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

“Harley Quinn unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic superheroes and supervillains of the DC Universef,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.”

Halpern, Schumacker, Register, Lorey, and Cuoco executive produce. Lorey also serves as showrunner.