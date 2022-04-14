‘Hacks’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On HBO Max; First Trailer

HBO Max has set a May premiere date for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The sophomore season will debut on Thursday, May 12 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes a week, wrapping up on June 2, two days after the 2022 Emmy eligibility period ends. We’re also getting a first look at the new season in the teaser trailer (you can watch it above).

In season 2, the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

Smart won an Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award for her performance in season one. Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams also received Emmy nominations for their performances in the first season. Returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star. New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.



Hacks is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.