Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist Comedy Series ‘The Sticky’ Lands Series Order At Amazon From Blumhouse TV & Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures

The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, which saw more than $14M of Quebec’s national maple syrup reserves stolen a decade ago, is the basis for a new comedy series.

Amazon has ordered Canadian original The Sticky, a half-hour series from Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media.

2022 Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders

The Sticky revolves around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to manifest destiny. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and an aging and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate — and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.

The series was created by American Housewife duo Brian Donovan and Ed Herro. They will co-showrun and exec produce alongside writer Kathryn Borel, who has worked on series including American Dad and Anne with an E. Nine Perfect Strangers director Jonathan Levine will direct and exec produce alongside his production partner Gillian Bohrer.

Curtis, who has a first-look deal with Blumhouse, will exec produce for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé will exec produce for Sphere Media; and Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will exec produce for Blumhouse Television

“We are thrilled to be working with this incredible lineup of talent behind the scenes to bring this story to life,” said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “The Amazon Studios team in Canada couldn’t resist these characters and a story centered around delicious stolen goods is perfect for our Prime Video audience.”

“The Sticky is a unique story that can only be set in Quebec and a crime caper that we think audiences around the world will enjoy,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “Not only did it make total sense to partner with Amazon Studios development team in Canada, but Canada has some of the best talent working in front of and behind the camera.”