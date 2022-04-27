Gravitas Ventures Launches New Theatrical Release Label Gravitas Premiere; Katie Aselton’s ‘Mack & Rita’, Starring Diane Keaton, Set As First Acquisition

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, today announced the launch of its new theatrical release label, Gravitas Premiere, which will acquire 4-6 cast-driven, high production value films per year and release them wide theatrically with significant P&A support. The first title on Premiere’s docket is Katie Aselton’s dramedy Mack & Rita, starring Diane Keaton, which it will release wide in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on August 12.

In Mack & Rita, Mackenzie Martin (Elizabeth Lail) is tired of doing all the things she has to do to keep up and get ahead in her 30s. Since she was a little girl, Mack’s deepest wish has been to be just like her Grammie: comfortable in her own skin, great at saying “no,” and largely unburdened by what others think of her—not to mention love for a good chunky sweater and being in bed by 8:00 p.m.! While at her best friend’s bachelorette in Palm Springs, Mack stumbles into a sound bath regression pod and emerges a 70-year-old woman. Now transformed as “Aunt Rita” (Keaton), Mack thinks she will finally find self-acceptance, but quickly learns the reality of skipping to old age isn’t quite what she imagined.

The film written by Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter also stars Taylour Paige, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick, Patti Harrison, Martin Short, Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero and Nicole Byer. Keaton, Alex Saks, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jina Panebianco and Dori A. Rath produced, with Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, R. Wesley Sierk III, Joseph Panebianco, John D. Straley, Jojo Ryder, Lauren Beveridge, Brett Beveridge, Jackie Shenoo and Joseph Restaino serving as exec producers. Hulu will be a Pay One U.S. partner on the film, with subscribers gaining access to stream it on December 20th.

“We’re so thrilled to be working on Mack & Rita with the incredible team at Gravitas Ventures as they launch their new label, Gravitas Premiere,” said Aselton and Saks in a joint statement. “Their support and collaborative spirit, as well as their commitment to a wide theatrical release, are a dream for us as filmmakers.”

“The entire team at Gravitas is happy to be part of the life of ‘Mack & Rita,'” said Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler. “Katie Aselton, Alex Saks and Diane Keaton created a funny and endearing inter-generational story filled with romance and heart. Through Gravitas Premiere, we look forward to sharing the magic of this film with audiences in theaters this summer.”

“We are delighted to launch Gravitas Premiere with the acquisition of ‘Mack & Rita,’ which solidifies our commitment to championing the cinematic in-theater experience,” added Gravitas Ventures’ Founder & CEO, Nolan Gallagher. “People love going to the movies and this film is an excitingly fresh and insightful comedy that needs to be experienced on the big screen. ‘Mack & Rita’ is the type of high-quality, independently-produced story we are seeking to acquire through Gravitas Premiere, and we look forward to collaborating with our exhibition partners in bringing the film to theaters wide across North America.”

Gravitas Ventures is a distributor of indie features and documentaries founded in 2006, which sold to multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment last November. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Guentzler negotiated the deal for Mack & Rita on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.