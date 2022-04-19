UTA Agent Allison Hahn Joins Grandview As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: UTA talent rep Allison Hahn has joined Grandview as a manager after being courted by multiple firms.

At UTA, Hahn worked with clients including Ashley Nicole Black, Jillian Bell, Jason Mantzoukas and Timothy Simons. She had been at UTA for eight years, starting in the mailroom. She is still working out which clients will travel with her to Grandview.

Hahn, who began working at LA-based management and production firm Grandview this morning, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Grandview and working closely with clients day to day, helping them build their businesses and careers. UTA has given me incredible experience and support, and I look forward to sharing business with my all my former colleagues.”

The Grandview partners commented: “We are incredibly excited to have Allison join us. Her colleagues at UTA simply adore her, and her clients trust and value her as an advocate and partner. She will make a phenomenal manager, and we are lucky to have her.”

UTA’s Chris Hart and Jay Gassner, co-Heads of Motion Picture Talent, added: “Allison is a great friend and colleague, and we are sad to see her go but happy for her to start this new chapter in her career. We are looking forward to continuing to work with her in her new role at Grandview.”