Grammys Airs Extended Tribute To Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Grammys host Trevor Noah kicked off a video tribute to recently-deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with the following words:

“This was the moment in the show when i was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today. But they, of course, are not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his freinds, his Foo Fighter family and all his fans.”

Then he rolled an extensive montage of Hawkins at work set to the Foos’ There Goes My Hero. That led directly into the show’s traditional In Memoriam tribute.

It wasn’t the only reference to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer during the show.

Earlier in the night, Billie Eilish wore a t shirt featuring Hawkins’ likeness as she performed “Happier Than Ever.”

The band announced Hawkins death on Twitter late last Friday. The band was touring South America at the time of his death. Hawkins reportedly was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where Foo Fighters had been due to play the Festival Estéreo Picnic Friday night in Bogotá, following their Latin American tour.

Following his death, a pantheon of rock gods paid tribute online to the late drummer online including Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Tom Morello, Perry Ferrell, Gene Simmons, The Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Foo Fighters won three Grammys during pre show including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance.

