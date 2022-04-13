Gracie Awards: Elle Fanning, Melanie Lynskey, Melissa McCarthy, ‘Maid’ & ‘Pose’ Among Honorees

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation today announced the winners of the 47th Annual Gracie Awards, honoring exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media.
Elle Fanning (The Great), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall) were among the individual winners, with shows including Maid (Warner Bros. Television) and Pose (FX) also garnering recognition. The latter, which wrapped in June of last year, earned two awards, including the Drama Grand Prize and Ensemble Cast.
The Gracie Awards will take place in-person this year, after going virtual for two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic—taking place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on May 24. The ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that highlighted female-driven stories and culturally relevant topics, including 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, NBC Nightly News and The New York Times Presents.
“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” said Becky Brooks, who serves as President of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.”
The full list of 2022 winners can be found below.
TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES
48 Hours: A Promise to Ahmaud (48 Hours & CBS News)
CBS News
Investigative Feature [TV – National]
48 Hours: What Happened to the Perfect Child? (48 Hours)
CBS News
Documentary- News [TV – National]
60 Minutes: Saving the Mountain Gorillas (60 Minutes)
ViacomCBS
Soft News Feature [TV – National]
Baby Roe Speaks (ABC News Prime)
ABC NEWS
Interview Feature [TV – National]
Beverly Chase (VICE on Showtime)
VICE Media (United States of America)
Showrunner Nonfiction- News [TV – National]
Custody Abuse (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt)
NBC NEWS
News Feature Series [TV – National]
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Hulu
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical [TV – National]
Friday Night Vibes
TBS
Special or Variety [TV – National]
Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Nadia Hallgren and Yoruba Richen (Black and Missing)
HBO/HBO Max
Director [TV – National]
Hind Hassan (VICE News)
VICE Media (United States of America)
Reporter/Correspondent [TV – National]
Home Sweet Home
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television & ARRAY Filmworks
Family Series [TV – National]
Honour
BritBox
Made for Television Movie [TV – National]
Jane Ferguson (PBS NewsHour)
PBS NewsHour
Reporter/Correspondent – Public Broadcast [TV – National]
Jen Flanz (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)
Comedy Central
Showrunner Nonfiction- Latenight [TV – National]
Jillian Mercado (The L Word: Generation Q)
SHOWTIME
Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Drama [TV – National]
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Hulu
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV – National]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Talk Show – Entertainment [TV – National]
Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill)
CBS Studios
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical [TV- National]
Linsey Davis (ABC News)
ABC NEWS
On-Air Talent – News Magazine [TV – National]
Mahlet Girma (Breast Cancer Awareness: The story of Mahlet Girma)
Voice of America
Non-English Program [TV – National]
Maid
Warner Bros. Television
Limited Series [TV – National]
Maria Taylor (NBC Sports and Olympics)
NBC Sports and Olympics
On-Air Talent – Sports [TV – National]
Marja-Lewis Ryan (The L Word: Generation Q)
SHOWTIME
Showrunner Fiction- Drama [TV – National]
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
SHOWTIME
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama [TV – National]
Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers)
Hulu
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV – National]
Michelle King (The Good Fight)
CBS Studios/King Size Productions
Producer- Entertainment [TV – National]
Nasim Pedrad (CHAD)
TBS
Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Comedy [TV – National]
Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts)
Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios
Writer Scripted- Comedy [TV – National]
On Her Turf
Peacock/NBC Olympics
Sports Program [TV – National]
Pati Jinich (La Frontera with Pati Jinich)
PBS
Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]
Making History
ESPN (United States of America)
GRAND AWARD Sports Feature [TV – National]
Pilar Pérez (En sus zapatos)
ESPN Deportes & ESPN International
Non English Individual Achievement [TV – National]
Pose
FX
GRAND AWARD Drama [TV – National]
Pose
FX
Ensemble Cast [TV – National]
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (TODAY)
TODAY/NBC News
On-Air Talent – News [TV – National]
Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret
MSNBC Films, Cinemation Studios, NBC News Studios
Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV – National]
Suzan-Lori Parks (Genius: Aretha)
National Geographic
Producer- Entrtainment Limited Series
Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL SHOW)
ABC News/ Disney
On-Air Talent – Entertainment [TV – National]
The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson
FX
Documentary- Entertainment [TV – National]
The Rescue of Parwana
CNN
Hard News Feature [TV – National]
Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar)
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama [TV – National]
Tonya Simpson (ABC News)
ABC NEWS
Producer- News [TV – National]
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
News Magazine [TV – National]
U.S. Capitol Insurrection (TODAY)
TODAY/NBC News
News Program [TV – National]
Vanessa Roth (Impact with Gal Gadot)
National Geographic
Writer Unscripted [TV – National]
We Are Lady Parts
Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios
Comedy [TV – National]
Writing Team (The Walking Dead)
AMC Networks
Writer Scripted- Drama [TV – National]
Yvette Lee Bowser (Run the World)
STARZ
Showrunner Fiction- Comedy [TV – National]
RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES
A Look Back At 1992 LA And America Since Rodney King
WBUR
Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce
ABC News Radio
Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Alison Cook (The Doc Project)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Weekend Host / Personality- News [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Cheri Preston (ABC News Radio)
ABC News Radio
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Child Care Industry In Crisis (Karen Travers)
ABC News Radio
News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Dana Cortez (The Dana Cortez Show)
Skyview Networks
Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Ellen K (The Ellen K Weekend Show)
iHeartMedia
Weekend Host / Personality Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Fall of Afghanistan
CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]
Fordham Conversations – Attacks on Asian Americans and The Search for Solidarity
WFUV-FM
Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Jen Horn, Victoria Keelan, Jai Kershner (The DJV Show)
Doug Stephan Networks; The DJV Show
Co-host- Talk Radio [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)
Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia
Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Melissa Harris-Perry (The Takeaway)
NYPR / WNYC Studios
Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
NPR coverage of India’s farmer protests
NPR
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Rerouting: defying the given path, paving a new one – North Korean female defectors’ journey
Radio Free Asia Korean Service
Non-English Program [Radio – National]
Rund Abdelfatah (Throughline)
NPR
Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Smith Sisters Live
SiriusXM
Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
The Julia Show
Audacy
Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
The World At Six (Margaret Evans)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Women in China
NPR
Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES
Amber Ferguson (Interabled Caregiving)
The Washington Post
Online Producer- Investigative [DM – National]
Because of Anita
Pineapple Street Studios and The Meteor
Podcast – Educational [DM – National]
Believe Her
Lemonada Media
Podcast – Investigative [ DM – National ]
Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams (Even the Rich)
Wondery
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble [DM – National]
Clarissa Ward (Tug of War)
CNN Audio
Podcast Host – News [ DM – National ]
George Floyd: A Community Leader (Univision News Digital (online))
Univision News Digital
Website – News [DM – National]
History Refocused: Claudette Colvin
CNN Digital
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM – National]
In Giro Con Fra
Lemonada Media
Non-English Program- Podcast [DM – National]
Inaccessible Cities
AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital
Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Spotify
Podcast – Lifestyle Interview [DM – National]
Kim Cornett (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition)
NBC News
Online Producer- News [DM – National]
Ladies First: Black Women & Sex in Hip-Hop
MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount
Original Online Programming – Entertainment [DM – National]
Meredith Goldstein (Love Letters)
Boston Globe
Podcast Host – Entertainment [ DM – National ]
NPR: Teaching in the Pandemic
NPR
Blog [DM – National]
Patty Steele (The Deep 6)
Elvis Duran Group
Podcast – Lifestyle Limited Series [DM – National]
Perseverance with Abby, Lola and Diana Trujillo
Sesame Workshop
Non-English Program- Family Program [DM – National]
Savannah Sellers (NBC News Now)
NBC News Now
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM – National]
SEEHER Multiplicity
Dotdash Meredith
Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM – National]
Stéphanie Fillion
La Presse/Radio-Canada (special contribution)
Non-English Individual Achievement [DM – National]
Stephanie McMahon (HEAVEN)
WWE
Online Producer- Sports [DM – National]
Suzie Liu (ABC News: The Dropout)
ABC NEWS
Podcast Producer [DM – National]
Teens in America
Washington Post
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio [DM – National]
The Lead
Wondery & The Athletic
Podcast – Sports [DM – National]
The Turning: The Sisters Who Left
Rococo Punch & iHeartRadio
Podcast – Entertainment [DM – National]
Unlocking My Past & Finding A Connection to Slavery
NBC News Digital
Original Online Programming – News [DM – National]
We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
Cadence13
Podcast – Lifestyle [DM – National]
TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES
Claudia Orozco (Migración durante la pandemia)
Noticias Univisión San Diego
Non English Individual Achievement [TV – Local]
Deborah Horne (KIRO 7)
Cox Media Group
On-Air Talent [TV – Local]
Dress shopping in Mom’s final days (KBTX News 3 at Ten)
KBTX
Soft News Feature [TV – Local]
Juneteenth: 1865-2021
KHOU 11
Documentary [TV – Local]
KSAT Explains: What You Need To Know About Protective Orders In Bexar County
KSAT
News Magazine [TV – Local]
Mary Fecteau (The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards)
Ideastream Public Media
Director [TV – Local]
RACE LISTEN. LEARN. LIVE.
KSDK
News Program [TV – Local]
Senator Lauren Book, Chucha Barber, Claire VanSusteren, Michele Watson (Journey Home)
Chucha Barber Productions, Inc.
Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live [TV – Local]
Susan Moses (The Year of the Tiger Ladies)
WKYC / TEGNA
Sports Feature [TV – Local]
The Next 400: Digging Into The Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture
WOIO-TV
News Magazine- Special [TV – Local]
The Power of Healing: Address the Mess
WKYC / TEGNA
Hard News Feature [TV – Local]
Bailed Out to Abuse (WAVE News)
Gray Television, Inc.
Investigative Feature [TV – Local]
RADIO LOCAL HONOREES
A Love Supreme
WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio
Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Allison Sherry (‘I’ll Fight For The Rest Of My Life’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reflects On Two Years Since His Death)
Colorado Public Radio
Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Jim and Amanda)
Cumulus Media
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio – Local]
Andie Summers (The Andie Summers Show)
Beasley Media Group (United States of America)
Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio – Local]
Angélica Vale (Cali 93.9 Mornings)
Cali 93.9, KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media – Los Angeles
Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Local]
Angie Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)
iHeartRadio
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]
Angie Perrin (Press Play with Madeleine Brand)
KCRW
Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
CBC Cree Radio: Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Non-English Program [Radio – Local]
Christine Nagy (Cubby and Christine in the Morning)
iHeartMedia (WLTW)
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]
Figgy Pudding Choir
KIRO Newsradio
Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]
Gold Star Moms
KIRO Newsradio
Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]
Heather Hunter (O’Connor and Company)
WMAL
Producer- Talk [Radio – Local]
I Regret Becoming a Parent (Audacious)
Connecticut Public
Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
I’m Listening (KCBS Radio)
KCBS Radio (Audacy)
Public Affairs [Radio – Local]
International Women’s Day (Valentine in the Morning)
iHeartMedia
Special [Radio – Local]
Janet Saidi (The Check-In)
KBIA
Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Jeana Gondek (Jacksonville’s Morning News)
Cox Media Group
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]
Judi Franco (Dennis & Judi)
Townsaquare Media
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Kelly Dzanaj (Kelly on 100.7 Star)
Audacy Pittsburgh
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Lori Barghini & Julia Cobbs (The Lori & Julia Show)
myTalk 107.1 – KTMY-FM
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]
Magic 106.7’s “Exceptional Women” with Kyra Sedgwick
Audacy Boston
Interview Feature- Entertainment [Radio – Local]
MalaniKai (Word on the Street (95.5 WSB / WSB-AM WSBB-FM / Atlanta, GA))
Cox Media Group
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]
Many Troops Are Leaving The Military Prematurely Due To Sexual Harassment, Assault
Texas Public Radio
Hard News Feature- Non-Commercial [Radio – Local]
Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL Mornings On The Mall)
Cumulus Media
Interview Feature- News [Radio – Local]
Melissa “Mo” Wagner (“The Mo & StyckMan Show”)
Audacy – WUSY-FM Chattanoonga, TN
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small [Radio – Local]
Michelle Durham (Family fights for teens in toxic relationships)
KYW Newsradio – Audacy
Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]
Rural Healthcare: The Other Texas Drought
Texas Tech Public Media, The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio, PBS Frontline, American Public Media Research Lab
Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Saraya Wintersmith (Like Other Arab Americans in Politics, Boston’s Essaibi George Faces Questions About Her Identity)
GBH News
Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Sharon Barnes-Waters (1010 WINS: The Black Experience)
1010 WINS
Producer- News [Radio – Local]
The Rita Cosby Show
WABC Radio
Talk Show [Radio – Local]
Tracy Dixon (KYGO Morning Show)
Bonneville International
Host – Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Ways & Means Presents: The Arc of Justice – From Here to Equality
Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University / North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC
Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]
TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES
A Horse From Heaven
The University of Maryland
Soft News Feature [TV – Student]
Ashley Chase, Lauren Kraudy, Emma Davis, Alexandria Sorensen (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline
Producer [TV – Student]
Carly Wasserlein (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline
Director [TV – Student]
Church members respond to urging from the First Presidency to get the COVID-19 vaccine (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline
Hard News Feature [TV – Student]
Harlee Hunsaker (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline
On-Air Talent [TV – Student]
RADIO STUDENT HONOREES
Crystal Lucio-Bermudez (WRHU – Abortion Rights Feature)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Host/Personality [Radio – Student]
Emily White Music Biz Executive Inspires Next Generation of Female Industry Leaders (Music Biz Buzz)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Talk Show [Radio – Student]
Nassibah Beddredine (Youth Advocate For Inclusive Sex Education)
WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio
Interview Feature [Radio – Student]
Rachel Schnelle (Lavender a Tough Crop for ‘Muggy’ Missouri, But This Couple is Giving it a Go.)
KBIA
News Feature [Radio – Student]
The Rowan Report Election Night Special
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Public Affairs [Radio – Student]
Victoria Bell (Backyard Players & Friends)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Producer [Radio – Student]
DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES
Amudalat Ajasa (Inside America’s last whites-only church)
Hofstra University
Online Video Host or Correspondent [DM – Student]
ESCAPE TO JUSTICE
Global Girl Media
Original Online Programming [DM – Student]
Linda T. Kennedy (Of A Certain Age)
Harvard University Extension School
Podcast Host [DM – Student]
Looking For Violet
Fordham University
Podcast Entertainment [DM – Student]
Sex Work After Gilgo | Getting to the Root
Hofstra University
Podcast Investigative [DM – Student]
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.