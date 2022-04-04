‘Grace And Frankie’ Season 7: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Grab A Cocktail For The Road In First-Look Photos

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are partying like it’s 1999 in the first images released from the final season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. The comedy premieres April 29.

From Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie follows the titular divorcées whose husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) left them to marry each other. Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice over became successful entrepreneurs together.

After 94 episodes, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically.

In the last of the four episodes that dropped in August, Nick (Peter Gallagher) was released from prison and placed on house arrest, much to the chagrin of Grace, who was hoping he’d stay a few more years behind bars. Bud (Baron Vaughn), meanwhile, was about to get an at-home circumcision by his rabbi, while Sol and Robert’s house got burglarized and Coyote (Ethan Embry) decided to sell off his Sacagawea coin so he could buy a house.

Kauffman and Morris executive produce alongside Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

