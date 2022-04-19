NBA’s Golden State Warriors Launch Golden State Entertainment; Jeremy Lin Doc ’38 At The Garden’ Among First Projects

The NBA’s Golden State Warriors today announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, a new affiliate company that will create original content rooted in the worlds of sports and entertainment.

The company will produce documentaries, collaborate with recording artists on musical releases and marketing and sponsorship opportunities, and host culturally relevant events. It will be led by David Kelly, Chief Business Officer of Golden State Entertainment, who will also continue to serve as the Warriors’ Chief Legal Officer.

Golden State Entertainment has facilitated the production of 38 at the Garden, a documentary by Frank Chi and the team behind Oscar-winning live-action short Two Distant Strangers, which will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12. Pic examines the cultural impact of NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin and the cultural phenomenon known as “Linsanity” that surrounded him during his 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks. In a hostile time for Asian Americans, it revisits the athlete’s unlikely story to examine how it both gave hope and shattered stereotypes on sports’ biggest stage.

On April 22, Golden State Entertainment’s music division will release “Wheels Up”—a new single from K-pop star BamBam, which he debuted during a live performance at halftime of the Warriors’ regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers. Also featuring on the single is Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN, who recently signed a multi-album recording contract with Golden State Entertainment to serve as its lead artist.

“It is an honor to be a part of this new chapter in the Warriors story,” said Kelly. “Audiences demand compelling content that speaks to them on a visceral level. With the launch of Golden State Entertainment, we are excited to create content that celebrates the nuances of our experiences as athletes, artists, and members of diverse communities in ways that not only entertain, but hopefully create opportunities for learning and deep engagement.”

“Music has such a rich history in the Bay Area,” added MAYZIN. “Being the lead artist for Golden State Entertainment provides an opportunity to be a voice that reflects and is understood by the community.”

More information on Golden State Entertainment can be found here.