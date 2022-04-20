GLAAD & The Black List Unveil 2022 GLAAD List Of Best Unproduced LGBTQ-Inclusive Scripts

GLAAD and The Black List today announced the screenwriters and film and TV projects named to The 2022 GLAAD List of the most promising LGBTQ-inclusive scripts that have yet to be produced.

The feature writers chosen are Nik Dodani (Blue Boy), Roberto Fatal (Electric Homies), Josh Feldman (First Language), Sav Rodgers and Taylor Gates (I Love You, Margot Robbie), Andres Perez-Duarte (Jorge in Paradise), Jett Garrison (Quick Quick Slow), Justin Geldzahler (The Quiet Kind), Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco (Re-Live, A Tale of An American Island Cheerleader), Elise H. Greven (Silent Spring), Zeke Smith (WASPS!), Karina Ansley (We Are Okay) and Q. Allan Brocka (The Young Punks).

The writers whose pilots were selected included Jose Useche (30 Days in Bayside), Noni Salma (Badass), W.A.W. Parker (The Baron), Nova Cypress Black (Blackseed), Deborah Puette (Blaze), Dana Aliya Levinson (Fraud), Jeff Locker (Spesh) and Frank Paiva (The Tell-Us-You’re-Gay Committee).

Related Story Sony Pictures Animation & The Black List Partner On New Writers Program

GLAAD this year expanded its list to include 12 features and eight pilots, having in the past only included 10 feature screenplays. They unveiled the first edition of The GLAAD List at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, announcing the second at the Park City, UT fest the following year. Unlike The Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, The GLAAD List is not voted upon via a survey; rather, it is curated by GLAAD based on a pool of the highest-rated scripts provided by The Black List which feature lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer characters.

More information on the scripts that made the cut this year can be found below.

FEATURE FILMS

BLUE BOY by Nik Dodani

A mischievous Indian-American boy grappling with adolescence thinks he’s the reincarnation of Krishna, the Casanova of Hindu gods.

ELECTRIC HOMIES by Roberto Fatal

In the near future, a queer Latinx curandera reluctantly inherits leadership of their lowrider car club after the club’s founder uploads their consciousness to a new digital utopia that is devastating their barrio.

FIRST LANGUAGE by Josh Feldman

When Ezra travels to The Hague to help a young deaf woman testify against a war criminal, he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy.

I LOVE YOU, MARGOT ROBBIE by Sav Rodgers and Taylor Gates

A teenage trans boy navigates first loves, broken bones, and high school woes with the help of his imaginary friend: A-list actor Margot Robbie.

JORGE IN PARADISE by Andres Perez-Duarte

Jorge, a Mexican teenager, explores his sexuality and passion for tennis as he breaks every rule to win the love of his life.

QUICK QUICK SLOW by Jett Garrison

It’s 1992 and Jesse McAllen’s been kicked out of the military for being gay. Disowned by her small town family, she buses it to Austin, Texas where she’s taken in by two queer men running a gay country and western bar.

THE QUIET KIND by Justin Geldzahler

Hired by an orphan to avenge her parents’ murders, a taciturn bounty hunter barrels into a mystery of white supremacists and land grab conspiracies, only to face the most difficult question — can the strong silent type learn to talk about his feelings?

RE-LIVE, A TALE OF AN AMERICAN ISLAND CHEERLEADER by Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco

A transgender woman returns to her estranged home island of Guam for her High School Reunion’s “Do Over week” to live out her childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader, but she discovers a different reunion – family.

SILENT SPRING by Elise H. Greven

Biologist Rachel Carson takes on the government and powerful chemical industries as she struggles to write Silent Spring, the book that sparks the creation of the American environmental movement.

WASPS! By Zeke Smith

A video game designer fighting imposter syndrome is dragged along by his mother on a cross-country road trip in which he must break out of his self-imposed limitations to thwart the WASPS (White Anglo Saxon Protestants) who pursue them.

WE ARE OKAY by Karina Ansley

Based on the award-winning novel by Nina LaCour. The winter break of her freshman year, 18-year-old Marin Delaney can’t bring herself to leave her desolate college dorm in upstate New York and go home to San Francisco — but when her estranged best friend Mabel visits, Marin must finally confront the ghosts of her past and the tragedy she fled from.

THE YOUNG PUNKS by Q. Allan Brocka

When a tragic accident suddenly gives a 70-year-old Filipina store clerk sole custody of her rebellious teenage grandson, they manage to forge a bond and move forward with their lives by starting a rock band together.

PILOTS

30 DAYS IN BAYSIDE by Jose Useche

José, a depressed and out-of-work dancer, has lost control of his life. He’s back home in Queens, staying with his supportive – but very Catholic – mother and his alcoholic – but very functioning – sister. Now, he has one month to get over his ex-boyfriend, start telling the truth, and get the f*ck out of Bayside…again.

BADASS by Noni Salma

At the cusp of a precarious episode that turned her into an internet viral sensation, a down on her luck trans woman must team up with her devious friends in hopes of extending this 15 minutes of fame.

THE BARON by W.A.W Parker

Love is a battlefield when a queer Prussian military commander runs into his ex at Valley Forge after being hired to whip the fledgling American Army into shape.

BLACKSEED by NOVA CYPRESS BLACK

When a non-binary adoptee’s 21st birthday arrives with news that they have 6 months to live, they apply to join a life-saving Black town with hideous secrets.

BLAZE by Deborah Puette

In this sexy, soapy drama, a brilliant but struggling Chicago chef lures away the talented protégée of her former partner, igniting a battle for domination that threatens to engulf them all.

FRAUD by Dana Aliya Levinson

Shira Rose Loewenstein, a Jewish trans woman struggling to escape her fucked up family through her side hustle as a credit card thief, is recruited into a dangerous criminal enterprise that is hell-bent on taking down the one percent.

SPESH by Jeff Locker

When a man with lifelong mental health struggles begins to suspect his imagined childhood superpower might be real, he must find a way to secretly develop his ability while trying to maintain his relationship with his first real boyfriend. And when he discovers he might not be the only one who’s special, his world will never be the same.

THE TELL-US-YOU’RE-GAY COMMITTEE by Frank Paiva

Two queer teenagers start an underground support group after their high school’s gay-straight alliance is taken over by straight people.