‘Girls5Eva’: Amber Ruffin, Heidi Gardner, Mario Cantone & Record Label-Owning Property Brothers Among Guest Cast For Season 2

Girls5Eva is adding to the band in season two.

The Peacock comedy has unveiled a slew of guest stars as it returns on May 5.

Guest stars will include Amber Ruffin Chad L. Coleman (The Wire), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (Today), James Monroe Iglehart (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), John Lutz (30 Rock), Judy Gold (Better Things), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Pat Battle (NBC New York), Piter Marek (The Blacklist) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs) as well as Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

They join previously announced guest stars Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn, who have signed up to play the parents of Busy Phillips’ Summer.

Showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino told Deadline recently, “We have so many amazing guest actors that came by to help out this season.”

Girls5Eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Philipps as a 90s girl group sensation reuniting for a second run at fame. The first season saw a few ups and downs as they struggled to get back to their place on the A-list. The second season sees Bareilles’ Dawn, Elise Goldsberry’s Wickie, Pell’s Gloria and Philipps’ Summer enter ‘album mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.

Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Janine Brito, Jeremiah Craft, Jonathan Hadary and Julius Conceicao also return.

Filmed in New York, Girls5eva, which launched on the streamer in May 2021, is produced by Universal Television and is exec produced by Scardino, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, who is in charge of the criminally catchy songs, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.