‘Ted’: Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder & Scott Grimes Join Seth MacFarlane In Peacock Series Based On Films

Peacock has assembled most of the main cast of Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s live-action comedy series based on his popular film franchise. Joining MacFarlane, who is reprising the voice of the lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, are series regular stars Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood) and Scott Grimes (The Orville).

Behind the scenes, MacFarlane, who will also direct, write, co-showrun and executive produce all episodes, is joined by Modern Family alums Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh who will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

The project, from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television, reunites MacFarlane with Burkholder, who has voiced characters on MacFarlane’s Family Guy and American Dad!, and Grimes, a longtime friend of MacFarlane’s who has been a main cast member of the prolific creator’s American Dad! and The Orville and also did voice work on Family Guy. Ted has Grimes in first position as the cast of The Orville was released in August, and there are no current plans for Season 4. plans for now.

In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

Burkholder’s John is a good guy and likable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted’s help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence.

Whigham will play Blaire Bennett, a smart and politically correct college student who’s living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family.

Grimes will play Matty Bennett, a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire. He is repped by A3 Artists and Adam Levine at Industry Entertainment.

Still being cast is the last main role, Aunt Susan.

The series comes from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by the company’s President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark, who produced the film franchise, will also serve as executive producers.

Universal Pictures and MRC Film’s Ted is the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

Ted is the second series order under MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door’s mega overall deal with UCP. Also coming to Peacock this year is the disaster science series The End Is Nye, hosted by Emmy Award-winning science educator Bill Nye. Next up for Fuzzy Door is The Orville: New Horizons, the third season of the 20th Television-produced space adventure series, premiering on Hulu on June 2.